Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale

The famous "Nights in Rodanthe" house is up for sale (Credit: Sun Realty)

RODANTHE, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's a Nicholas Sparks lover's dream come true - the house from Nights in Rodanthe is up for sale!

Yep, that's right, the famous beach house that sits on the edge of Pea Island Wildlife Refuge in North Carolina's Outer Banks is officially on the market.

Originally built in 1988, the now-famous wooden home with blue shutters has a new look.

That's because it was deemed a "public nuisance" in 2009 after being hit by a storm, which eroded the parts of the home.



After getting some work done, the 2,933 square foot home is up for bidding.

The house has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half bath, and an amazing view - not to mention the eye of romantics from all around the world.

RELATED: Lord baby Jesus, the 'Talladega Nights' house is for sale!

But this famed home, which sits at 23289 Beacon Road, won't come without some cash; it has a hefty price tag of $1,250,000.

Check out Relator.com's full gallery of the house.
