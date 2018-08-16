Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!

Ever wonder how much home you can buy for $1 million? Look no further than the Colvard Farms neighborhood in south Durham. Phase 9 for Colvard Farms is selling, and homes are starting at $950,000."Everything is exactly what you want," said Sherry Cutrer, who serves as the neighborhood's real-estate agent. "Our minimum square footage is 2,600 for a ranch, 3,000 for a two-story home. The size of the lot vs. the size of the home dictates where your price is going to start. People can really build their dream."One new homeowner, who didn't want to be identified, said her and her family moved into their home in June and they started the design process in July 2017. "(The builders) were a little surprised to see me show up at the pre-construction meeting with the design plans in hand," she said.The homeowner told ABC11 she picked out every detail of the home. She is a doctor and her husband works in the energy industry."This is a fun process for someone who always wanted to build their home from scratch," Cutrer said.South Durham is a perfect location, per Cutrer, because of its proximity to Duke, UNC, Southpoint Mall, and RDU International Airport -- and also gives homeowners a slice of the good old outdoors. "We have turkeys, we have deer -- it's building beautiful homes in a natural setting," Cutrer said.Worried about cookie-cutter homes in a planned neighborhood? "You can come in and bring in your plans if you have an idea of what you want to build or each one of the builders will work with you," Cutrer said.But, what about the price tag? Colvard Farms sits nestled on land previously owned by Edward Booth and Army Corps of Engineers property."That's going to limit the ability to develop. So that increases the value of the land," Cutrer said.