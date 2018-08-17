REAL ESTATE

Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M

EMBED </>More Videos

The home of Barack Obama's first family vacation as president has sold in Massachusetts for $15 million.

The home Barack Obama rented for his first family vacation as president has sold in Massachusetts for $15 million.

Barack and Michelle Obama first took their daughters to Martha's Vineyard in August 2009, then returned again in 2010 and 2011, according to Top10RealEstateDeals.com.

A home they once rented offers guests privacy on 9.5 secluded acres, as well as a two-bedroom guest house that was used by the Secret Service.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot home was built in 1961 and underwent a complete redesign in 2006. The open floor plan includes six bedrooms, seven baths and includes pool, pond and ocean views from the chef's kitchen, living and dining rooms.

The renovated, light-filled home offers a contemporary design similar to the Obama's winter vacation rentals in Hawaii.

Toward the end of Obama's presidency, the home was put on the market at $22.5 million. The price was lowered to $19.125 million, then to $17.75 million. Recently, it sold for $15 million to a private trust.

For more information, visit Top10RealEstateDeals.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateobama familybarack obamamichelle obamareal estatevacationu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
The priciest residential rentals in Apex
Inside Clayton's most expensive rentals
What does $600 rent you in Fayetteville?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
The veterans behind the flyovers at local football games
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Raleigh Restaurant Week: Local YouTubers try it out
Man arrested following crash involving Durham school bus
Free physicals offered for Triangle middle, high school students
Good news for home buyers: Mortgage rates are down
Show More
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Trump cancels military parade over 'ridiculously high' price
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
More News