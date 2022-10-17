Hulu's Reasonable Doubt partners with Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen for limited-edition latte

For a limited time only, Hulu's Reasonable Doubt is partnering with Hilltop Coffee in LA to bring customers a special latte named after main character Jax Stewart. Stream an all-new episode of the show every Tuesday, only on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's Reasonable Doubt, from Onyx Collective, is partnering with a Black-owned business in Los Angeles to bring fans of the show a fun treat: a lavender latte named after the main character, Jax Stewart.

Jax is a brilliant defense attorney helping clients navigate the turbulent criminal justice system while also juggling plenty of complications in her personal life. "It's smart, it's sexy, there is something for everyone in this show. You will not be let down," Emayatzy Corinealdi, who portrays Jax, says of the hit series.

This collaboration is not the first time the show has celebrated small, Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles; local staples like The District by GS, Harold & Belles, and Simply Wholesome have all received on-screen features in the series.

Grab the limited-time "Jax's Lavender Latte" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen and stream an all-new episode of Reasonable Doubt every Tuesday, only on Hulu.