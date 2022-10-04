Food Lion recalls brie cheese brand possibly linked to nationwide listeria outbreak

Here's what you should know about Listeria.

Food Lion confirms their stores are recalling Taste of Inspirations Double Creme Brie Cheese Wedge after being alerted by the manufacturer that the product could be contaminated with listeria. The affected product's UPC# is 72543999972, and it could have been purchased between Aug. 3, 2022 - Sept. 30, 2022, at all Food Lion stores.

The product has a "Best By" date ranging from Sept. 28, 2022 - Dec. 14, 2022. Customers who purchased this cheese brand are being warned not to eat it. You can return it to a local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's "Double Your Money Back Guarantee."

It's is part of a recall by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of brie and camembert cheeses linked to a nationwide listeria outbreak. This is part of a broader recall.

Other retailers who likely sold the cheeses include Retailers who likely sold the recalled cheeses include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding's, Shaw's, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley's, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods and Whole Foods, the company said

No case of listeria have been reported in North Carolina, but have been reported in California, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Five of the six resulted in hospitalization; there have been no deaths reported, according to an investigation between the FDA, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state health officials.

See full list of recalled cheeses here.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a rare but dangerous bacteria according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Listeriosis is a potentially life-threatening infection you can get if you consume food contaminated with the bacteria