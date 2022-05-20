Record-breaking heat today for Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For those that like it hot, today is your day. The Triangle has a high chance to break the record when it comes to today's high temperature.The forecast has us hitting 97 degrees at RDU, which would break the record set way back in 1934 when the high reached 94 degrees.Morning: Waking up temperatures are in the 60s. Conditions will be dry after a system of storms moved through the area overnight. Fog could be an issue on the drive into work until temperatures warm up.Noon: High pressure will build over the area that will greatly reduce any chance we have for rain today. That will also boost temperatures heading into the afternoon due to the amount of sunshine.Afternoon: Mid to upper 90s are very possible this afternoon. It will likely feel like 100 degrees in the sun in some places. The high is forecast to be at 97 degrees breaking the record of 94 degrees back in 1938.Weekend: You should expect hot and humid days Saturday and Sunday. There is a possibility of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm popping up.With temperatures rising, remember a few things when it comes to heat safety. First and foremost if you have to be outside, stay hydrated with plenty of water. Try to limit any strenuous activity and take breaks in the shade. Last but not least, check on your elderly neighbors and do not leave your pets unattended in the car.