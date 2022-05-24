Sports

NC native Reggie Bullock honored as 2021-22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion

NC native, former UNC basketball player Reggie Bullock wins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 2022 Social Justice Champion award

DALLAS (WTVD) -- North Carolina native Reggie Bullock has been named the 2021-22 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion. Mainly, because of his activism on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. The award comes years after Bullock's sister Mia Henderson was killed. Henderson was a transgender woman.

Bullock says his sister's death in 2014, is what led him to become an advocate and ally for the LGBTQ+ community. According to ESPN, Bullock has participated in and worked with the NYC Pride March, the GLAAD Media Awards and NBA events for LGBTQ+ youth and allies. When he joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2021, he started working with groups including Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Southern Pride, House of Rebirth, The Black-Tie Dinner, the Resource Center and the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation.

Abdul-Jabbar announced Bullock as the winner in a video shown at Dallas Mavericks' team shoot-around on Sunday morning.

"It definitely had me use my platform to stand up and do what's right for her (Mia) and my family," Bullock told TNT prior to Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

During a 2020 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Bullock said being a standout high school basketball player, things were easy for him, but not for his sister Mia. Reggie admitted he didn't fully understand what she was going through, but supported her journey all while building his profile as a coveted athlete.

However, Bullock said everything changed when Mia was found stabbed to death in a Baltimore alley. Mia was 26 years old at the time of her death. According to Bullock, Mia's death has been ruled a hate crime.

"I want to be able to make a change around Baltimore and make a change all over the world. I wanted to do something for her and keep her name living in my family," Bullock told Hall.

Bullock said he wears a necklace in honor of Mia and her name is often on his shoes. He said he preaches acceptance and tolerance to his son. Bullock said he has brought his son to PRIDE events.

Bullock is trying to spread love and awareness through the community.



As part of the award, Bullock will receive $100,000 from the NBA for a social justice organization of his choosing. According to ESPN, Bullock selected Kinston Teens as the recipient for the money. Kinston Teens is a group based in Kinston, which is Bullock's hometown. Kinston Teen is "a youth-led nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering young people through service, leadership and civic engagement," according to the group's website.

Bullock played college basketball at UNC before getting drafted into the NBA in 2013.
