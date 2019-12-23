Apex kicks off Hanukkah with menorah lighting

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hanukkah officially began at sundown Sunday evening on Dec. 25.In downtown Apex, people gathered for a menorah lighting ceremony to mark the start of the Jewish holiday."When you're a minority it is so important to have opportunities to display your heritage in a happy and joyous way, that's what we are trying to do here," said Rabbi Yisroel Cotlar. "To see three, four five-hundred kids come out and celebrate Hannukah together, it feels me with such deep joy."The holiday miracle kicked off at the Apex Community Center, the venue being transformed into a Hanukkah holiday party.Kids of all ages were able to decorate deep-fried foods like donuts and even decorate menorahs and play Hanukkah games.Hanukkah ends Dec. 30.