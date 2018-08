The North Carolina Council of Churches plans to put up a billboard on a local interstate in the coming days, and it expects the sign to attract some attention.The message? That the Second Commandment - that no idol shall be worshiped - supersedes the Second Amendment that gives citizens the right to bear arms.The billboard is expected to go up near Mebane on I-40/85 next week, and remain up for a month.For more information, go to the Council of Churches