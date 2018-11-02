Jewish community comes together in Raleigh for Shabbat

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting funerals continue after President Donald Trump visit, protests
The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected to make a brief appearance in court Thursday to be arraigned on an indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing in the practice of religion, and other crimes.
Hundreds went to Temple Beth Or in Raleigh to find strength in each other and their community.
"It's essential that I came," said Sherri Thorstad. "I had a long week but I was tired. I said though I need to be here with my family--with my temple family."
Rabbi Lucy Dinner read the names of all those killed last week in addition to leading the normal Friday night services.
"We are determined not to wither in the face of fear," Rabbi Dinner said. "The Jewish community teaches that all of us are connected to one another and that to injure one Jew or even one human being injures the entire world."
Many congregants came for the mourner's prayer or "Kaddish" to lift up the names of those deceased in the temple as well as those in Pittsburgh.
"I feel so much support not just from our community but from other faith congregations," said Thorstad. "I felt nothing but support."