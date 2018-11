Jewish community comes together in Raleigh for Shabbat

Jewish people around the world came together for their first Sabbath after 11 people were killed last Saturday morning at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.Hundreds went to Temple Beth Or in Raleigh to find strength in each other and their community."It's essential that I came," said Sherri Thorstad. "I had a long week but I was tired. I said though I need to be here with my family--with my temple family."Rabbi Lucy Dinner read the names of all those killed last week in addition to leading the normal Friday night services."We are determined not to wither in the face of fear," Rabbi Dinner said. "The Jewish community teaches that all of us are connected to one another and that to injure one Jew or even one human being injures the entire world."Many congregants came for the mourner's prayer or "Kaddish" to lift up the names of those deceased in the temple as well as those in Pittsburgh."I feel so much support not just from our community but from other faith congregations," said Thorstad. "I felt nothing but support."