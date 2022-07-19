abc11 troubleshooter

Raleigh family slapped with surprise $1,000 rental car bill for damage they say they didn't cause

By
EMBED <>More Videos

One thing you should do before you drive away in or return a rental car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rental cars have skyrocketed in pricing since the pandemic, and it will cost you even more if there are any damages during that rental.

A Raleigh family rented a car during spring break and said they had no accidents, no issues during the rental. They turned in the rental and thought all was fine, until two months later when they got a bill for over $1,000.

The rental car company claimed the family damaged the car while they were in possession of it. The family got in touch with ABC11, and the rental car company then agreed not to pursue the claim.

But this is a good reminder, before you get in any rental car, grab your phone, and not only take pictures of any damage already on the vehicle but walk around and take a 30-second video pointing out any scratches or noticeable damage not only outside the car but inside.

When you return the car, take the same steps and try and have a rental car employee sign off on the return, don't just leave it with the keys in it.

You are responsible for any damage to the vehicle during a rental, so make sure you treat it as your own. Besides video proof of the pickup and return, always pay with a credit card, especially one that offers coverage on rental cars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighabc11 troubleshootermoneycar
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Sewage floods Durham home twice in a matter of days
NC couple with home warranty frustrations get new appliances
Tax refunds still missing for many Turbo Tax users
Price scanning errors on the rise in North Carolina
TOP STORIES
Doctors urge caution as feels-like temps hover around triple digits
Fayetteville Police seek 2 suspects in road-rage shooting
NC State professor: Global warming could impact life cycle of cicadas
81-year-old fights off carjacker at NC gas station
Sewage floods Durham home twice in a matter of days
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
RDU among highest for airport delays, flight cancellations
Show More
School systems scramble to fill hundreds of vacant teaching positions
HVAC companies see 'uptick in calls' with hot, humid weather
Controversial NC shark fishing tournament postponed
Durham Police make arrest in string of armed robberies
NC cracking down on drivers who speed
More TOP STORIES News