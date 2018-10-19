Retired couple attacked during home invasion in Orange County

An Orange County couple was injured during a home invasion and shooting early Friday morning.Officials said it happened around 2 a.m. in the 5000 block of Lucas Farm Lane off New Hope Church Road and Old NC 86.According to the sheriff's office, the husband woke up in the middle of the night after hearing his wife screaming as she was being attacked by two men.When he went to help her, the men started attacking him and demanding money.Deputies said the men entered the home through the back door.The couple told authorities that one man carried a backpack and the other had a handgun.Investigators collected blood and DNA samples at the scene.The sheriff's office said it appears the men did not take anything from the home.The couple was taken to UNC hospital for their injuries.The Sheriff's Office is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 919-245-2900 or Investigator Ray directly at 919-245-2975.