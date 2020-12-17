abc11 together

Terminally ill Army veteran surprised with 'thank you' notes during visit to mortgage-free home

By
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Richard Stayskal and his family were surprised with hundreds of notes and drawings stapled to their Aberdeen home that's currently under construction.

"I don't, usually, get too emotional about a lot of stuff, but you know, it's something special when people across the country are reaching out to you," Stayskal said.

The notes were collected from the surrounding Moore County area and across the country.

This week will mark a year since Operation FINALLY HOME announced that the Stayskals would be receiving the mortgage-free home; it'll also be one year since the Green Beret helped get the Stayskal Act signed into law by President Trump.

The act allows military members, like Stayskal, to be compensated for malpractice in military facilities that are unrelated to combat.

Through all of his accomplishments, Stayskal continues to fight terminal lung cancer and has needed to deal with that battle during an unprecedented year.

"Every day is a blessing, you know. I wake up, definitely not without complications this year, of my own, with treatments and stuff," Stayskal said.

The structure and foundation of the Aberdeen home stand tall, but COVID-19 has led to delays in construction, pushing the project of the home to 2021.

Stayskal says the hundreds of notes that have been stapled onto the interior walls will stay put. "We're going to leave them there for sure... so that they're stuck with the house, and they're stuck with us forever."

Traci Adams, with Daniel Adams Construction, says they hope to see the home completed by possibly Spring 2021.

Stayskal tells Eyewitness News that he and his family are eager to call this work in progress home and will continue to push Congress to make sure his law leads to true compensation for military members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaberdeenmoore countyterminal illnessmoore county newsabc11 togetherarmyveteran
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Foundation thanks Fayetteville officers with food baskets
ABC11 Together Food Drive shatters goal of 2 million meals
Wake deputies come up big for Salvation Army toy drive
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Heroes!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Fauci effect': Medical schools seeing historically high applications
1-in-4 small businesses at risk of closing doors, survey says
Duke ICU running out of beds as COVID-19 numbers rise
LATEST: NC hits record high 12.5% daily test rate
Homeless to the frontlines: Duke worker giving vaccines shares story
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Man who spent a month in ICU with COVID-19 skeptical of vaccine
Show More
1st Duke worker to get COVID-19 vaccine explains how she's feeling
UNC, NC State football showcase strong hauls on signing day
WakeMed set to receive COVID-19 vaccines Thursday
Months after George Floyd's death, what's changed in law enforcement?
Duke student starts business during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News