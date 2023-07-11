Suspect sought after road-rage shooting in Johnston County

Police said two vehicles pulled into the Short Stop Food Mart and several shots were fired.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shots were fired after a suspected road rage incident in Johnston County.

Authorities said it started shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night on Interstate 40 and then carried onto Interstate 95 heading into Benson.

Police said two vehicles pulled into the Short Stop Food Mart and several shots were fired.

A 27-year-old man in one vehicle was shot in the leg but was not seriously hurt.

Officials said everyone then took off.

The suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a gray Dodge Ram, was last seen traveling south on NC Highway 242. Police said the shooting suspect apparently followed the victim's vehicle from I-40 to I-95 and into Benson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Benson Police Lt. Jared Jordan at (919) 894-2091 or by email at jrjordan@bensonpd.org.