Road reopened after work crew hit gas line in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A work crew hit a gas line in Smithfield on Thursday morning, officials say.

It happened in the 100 block of North 5th Street.

Authorities said a work crew was digging behind a laundromat and hit a gas line.

Piedmont Natural Gas came out to the leak site and managed to cap it. The area has since been given the all clear.
