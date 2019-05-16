Road reopened after work crew hit gas line in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A work crew hit a gas line in Smithfield on Thursday morning, officials say.
It happened in the 100 block of North 5th Street.
Authorities said a work crew was digging behind a laundromat and hit a gas line.
Piedmont Natural Gas came out to the leak site and managed to cap it. The area has since been given the all clear.
