1 dead, 2 injured in Person County triple shooting

1 dead, 2 injured in Person County triple shooting

HURDLE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and two others were injured in a robbery in Person County on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said the triple shooting happened on Briggs Road in Hurdle Mills.

Lorenzo Rogers, 59, was later identified as the man who died in the shooting.

Investigators said the two people shot in the robbery took themselves to the hospital for treatment. One is in critical condition; the other had injuries to their hand.

Johmize Allen, 37, was arrested and charged in association with the crime.

Investigators said they believe Allen was robbing the home when he opened fire and killed Rogers.
