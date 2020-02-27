Cary man followed NC State student with disabilities into dorm, sexually assaulted her, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating a sexual assault at one of NC State's on-campus apartment complexes.

A woman told officers that on Feb. 25, a man she didn't know followed her into Hudson Hall, then hugged, kissed and touched her inappropriately. He then left the building.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim is a person with disabilities, but investigators did not specify what those disabilities were other than to say the man "knew that the other person was physically helpless."

NC State University Police Department said investigators obtained warrants for the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Roberto Alvarez Jr.

Alvarez is charged with sexual battery, breaking and entering, and assault on a person with a disability.

Anyone who witnesses on-campus suspicious activity or crime is asked to contact 911 or (919) 515-3000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighsafetydisabilitync state universitync statestudent safetysexual assault
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News