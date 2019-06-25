Robeson County family frustrated at lack of answers in shooting death of 5-year-old

By
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Frustration is growing for a local mother. It's been nearly three weeks since her five-year-old son was shot and killed while sitting in the backseat of a car in Robeson County.

Despite the child's older brother identifying a suspect, no arrests have been made.

Alva Oxendine would have been six years old on Monday. His life was cut short nearly three weeks ago after a shooting at a home in Robeson County.

Deputies told ABC11 there was a large fight involving some 20 to 30 people including those who simply showed up to watch.

At some point, someone started shooting- one bullet hitting Alva Oxendine, who later died at the hospital despite his mother's desperate attempts to get help from the Red Springs Police Department less than a mile from the scene.

Galbreath said her other son identified the shooter, description and all, but still no arrests. The family said they were told by the DA that the seven-year-old's statements weren't enough.

"He said that the DA did not want to take the word of a seven-year-old or put him on the stand," Alva's grandfather told ABC11.

District Attorney Matthew Scott denied that allegation telling ABC11 that investigators were working very hard on the case.

Though the brother's account was helpful, he simply can't build a case around one account neglecting the some 20 to 30 people's accounts from the scene, cell phone video and other evidence.

"The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is Law enforcement is doing it's due diligence and working extremely hard to find out what occurred and who's responsible," Scott told ABC11.

The family said they just want closure.

"I want justice for my child. I do," said Delicia Galbreath.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild deathshootingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CEO apologizes after Wake County mom denied Build-A-Bear experience
Traffic backed up for miles after crash on I-85 NB near Creedmoor
'A game-changer:' $1.9B complex will house soccer stadium in downtown Raleigh
If you get one of these in the mail, federal law requires you to respond
Crabtree Valley Mall wants to build 30-story mixed-use tower
Cary residents say Google Fiber installations continue to cause problems
Dry conditions, animals to blame for delayed blooms at Dix Park
Show More
Nash County deputy saves young girl caught in rip current
Girl Scout dies, 3 hurt after tree falls at Indiana camp
State lawmakers introduce budget without Cooper's demands
Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day
Police chief: Suspect who shot 10-month-old 'had no remorse'
More TOP STORIES News