Robeson County family mourns 7-year-old who died in accidental shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robeson County mother is sharing the pain she is feeling following the death of her 7-year-old son.

Draquine Floyd Jr. died Saturday when he got hold of a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself.

According to his mother, Terricka Parks, Draquine was visiting a family member in the Fairmont community when the accident happened.

Parks told local reporters that her son meant the world to his whole family, especially his brothers.

"My baby was smart, and he was so joyful. It is just so quiet in my house now without him," Parks said.

Draquine Floyd, the child's father, was too devastated to talk to reporters.

Authorities have charged the child's great-uncle with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

