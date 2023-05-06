WATCH LIVE

Deputies investigate 2 deadly shootings in Robeson County

Saturday, May 6, 2023 3:00PM
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities in Robeson County are investigating two deadly shootings overnight.

The first incident happened in the 800 block of Rice Road at a mobile home park just outside of Lumberton.

Deputies were seen taping off the area. Shell casings were visible on the ground.

One person was killed.

On Parnell Road near Oakgrove Church Road, another deadly shooting investigation was ongoing.

It also happened in a mobile home park.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said deputies, homicide and crime scene Investigators were working death investigations at both locations.

ABC11 is working to learn whether the two incidents are connected.

The names of the victims have not been released.

