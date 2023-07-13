Robeson County SWAT team member shot outside Pembroke

The deputy, a SWAT team member was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robeson County deputy was shot Thursday, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

It happened in the 2500 block of Evergreen Church Road just outside Pembroke.

The deputy, a SWAT team member was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Wilkins said.

A suspect is in custody.

Wilkins told ABC affiliate WPDE that the incident began as SWAT and drug enforcement officers were executing a search warrant.

"The team followed all protocols based on the body camera that I have watched, so far. When they made entry, they took on shots, fired by the suspect. Our deputy was struck a couple of times in his vest. He was immediately pulled out of the mobile home and was taken to the hospital by deputy patrol cars. Lumberton PD, and some other agencies assisted by blocking the intersection to get the deputy there," Wilkins said.

Nearby residents told WPDE that officers have blocked intersections leading to Evergreen Church Road.

An ABC11 news crew is on its way to the scene to gather more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.