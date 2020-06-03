Society

Rocky Mount city council votes to remove Confederate monument

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Rocky Mount City Council voted on Tuesday to remove a Confederate monument from Battle Park.

Andre Knight, the Mayor Pro-tem, confirmed to ABC11 that council voted 6-1 to remove it.

It happened during a meeting for the upcoming budget.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell made the motion and it was seconded by Councilman Richard Joyner, Knight said.

Mayor Sandy Roberson said the city council will confirm the vote in a meeting next week.

Still, North Carolina law prohibits the removal of confederate monuments unless approved by a state entity.

Over the weekend, demonstrators who were part of the George Floyd protests marched to Battle Park and started their event at the monument.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrocky mountprotestgeorge floydconfederate monument
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Protesters gather in the Triangle for 4th day in a row
Trump tweets RNC will 'find another state' to hold convention
15-year-old Franklin Co. rapper pens new song referencing Floyd's death
'Murdered right before my eyes:' George Floyd's Raleigh uncle speaks out
Video shows protesters stop vandal from smashing windows of business
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high in North Carolina
Small plane crashes into trees in northern Durham County
Show More
Fayetteville business owners along Hay Street take down boards
Raleigh curfew to remain in place for 2nd night: What that means
Raleigh City Council approves racial equity training for entire staff
George Floyd's brother announces memorial, march in NYC
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News