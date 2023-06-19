1 dead, 4 injured in Father's Day crash in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning.

Police responded to calls about the crash just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Church Street. When officers arrived they found five people involved in a two-vehicle crash. After attempted life-saving measures, Linda Roshedia Green, 42, of Rocky Mount was pronounced dead at the scene.

The conditions of the four other victims have not been released.

According to police, no charges have been filed.

