Rocky Mount man arrested, charged with animal cruelty, 8 dogs seized from home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police arrested and charged a man with cruelty to animals and dog fighting.

According to police, the department's animal services responded to the 700 block of Eagles Terrace after receiving a complaint.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of animal cruelty and dog fighting.

Eight dogs were seized from the property.

Ryan Taylor was arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to animals, dog fighting and baiting. He is being held at Nash County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond.