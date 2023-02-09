Man shot by Rocky Mount officers during stolen car investigation near Oakwood Shopping Center

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police officer in Rocky Mount opened fire while investigating a stolen car Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near the Oakwood Shopping Center in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue.

A spokesperson for the City of Rocky Mount said two officers were investigating a stolen car when the shots were fired.

The man was initially taken to UNC Health Nash but then flown to ECU Health Medical Center.

The State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case, as is standard protocol in the state when law enforcement officers discharge their weapons.

The two officers involved were not injured.

No further details about the investigation or why officers opened fire have yet been released.

