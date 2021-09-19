Man shot in neck at Rocky Mount convenience store

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near a Shell Food Mart on W. Raleigh Boulevard.

According to a news release from Rocky Mount Police Department, when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital in Greenville.

The man is stable, but his condition is currently unknown.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.
