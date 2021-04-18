Rocky Mount teen taken to hospital after bullet grazes his head

Teen suffers gunshot injury in Nash County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was hurt when a bullet grazed his head.

It happened about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Clyde Street.

The teen was taken to UNC Nash Health Care for treatment.

The case remains under investigation.

Rocky Mount police ask that anyone with information about this case call them at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.
