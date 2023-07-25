Rocky Mount offers storm victims help through existing city programs

The city manager said they hope to help as many people as they can as quickly as they can.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yolonda Webb moved into her home five days before an EF-3 tornado touched down and destroyed homes throughout her Rocky Mount neighborhood.

She recalled those tense moments trying to get her family to safety.

"As soon as I got downstairs, I was like, whoa. And you could see things just flying by the window," she said.

Looking around her neighborhood, she was spared and only dealt with minor damage.

"The tree fell on the roof, My Suburban," said Webb as she pointed out the damage to her SUV. "So the ceiling is coming down, and then the air conditioner," she continued.

After only a week in this neighborhood, Webb is already learning a thing or two about community.

"You had people pretty quick within a couple of hours actually helping," said Webb.

And the help is going even further.

In a city council meeting late Monday afternoon, city leaders announced that homeowners can get help with home repairs and utility assistance through existing city programs. Applications from storm victims will be expedited.

I'm really just trying to provide the most help as possible," said Mayor Pro- Tem T.J. Walker. "Although there were no fatalities, people still lost their homes, lost their vehicles."

When asked about a recovery timeline, Walker said it is too soon.

"We're still trying to wrap our minds around how to how do we really address this," Walker said.

And homeowners like Webb are counting their blessings and searching for the silver lining after the storm.

"I consider myself very blessed. Who knows how bad you know, it could have been," Webb said.

The city manager wants everyone to know they should ignore any income requirements when applying to the programs. They hope to help as many people as they can as quickly as they can.

If you need assistance or have questions about the repair programs, contact Alvina Jenkins at (252) 972-1100.