NC Democrats respond to Roe v Wade decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In front of their headquarters, NC Democratic leaders called for attention to how the recent ruling of the Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade would impact North Carolina in upcoming elections.
Planned Parenthood and ACLU leaders joined them.
Representative Deborah Ross spoke first Wednesday.
She said their goal is to prevent moving backwards in time in North Carolina and taking away rights from women.
Later Jillian Riley with Planned Parenthood also spoke on how this would disproportionately impact minority communities and families.
She says they are preparing for an influx of patients and are currently extending their clinic hours and expanding their services.
Just yesterday top republicans made their abortion ultimatum clear.
They were asking Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein to go to court to have the block lifted on the state's 20-week abortion ban.
Both sides are eagerly asking for change and encouraging voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box this upcoming voting season.
"So we've not at this point received a response from the attorney general's office. If we don't receive a response by July 1, then we will engage in other steps to have North Carolina law ban abortions after 20 weeks," said Senate Leader Phil Berger.
Republicans currently hold 69 seats in the NC House, three seats short of a supermajority. In the NC Senate, the 28 Republicans are two seats short of being veto-proof.
