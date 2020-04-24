Fayetteville funeral home adjusts to social distancing guidelines

A sign is posted outside of every day at the Rogers & Breece Funeral Home that reads, "COVID-19 is highly contagious. Please do not enter the facility if you have been in contact with someone with coronavirus or if you are experiencing a fever."
In the era of social distancing, Corey Breece has had to make some changes starting with limiting access inside.
"It's the worst time of their life. They lose a loved one," said Breece. "We just have one door to the office that's open and unlocked. We explain to families when they come in if they could just limit coming in to immediate family."
Inside the parlor is where visitations are held. Breece has implemented rotating ten people in and out of this room at a time. Staffers are also wearing personal protective gear.
"They especially wear it when they do on a death call: go to a nursing home, hospital or residence," said Breece.
The funeral director hasn't buried any COVID-19 victims, but he runs a cremation service where he's had to take extra precautions when handling clients with COVID-19.
"They come and go right to the crematory. They don't come in the building," said Breece.
In the chapel, clients practice social distancing by sitting every other row. Those who can't make it have the option of watching virtually.
"Having that streaming option allows them to be present even though they can't be there physically," said David Breece.