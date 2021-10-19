Watch an exclusive clip from new film 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

"Maybe it will be okay," Barney teases in an exclusive clip from the new film "Ron's Gone Wrong." In the clip, socially awkward middle schooler Barney and Rob, a robot who is supposed to be Barney's new "Best Friend out of the Box," head out to recess at Barney's middle school.Check it out in the video player above.In the film, Ron's hilarious malfunctions send the duo on a journey that helps them appreciate the wonderful messiness of friendship."Ron's Gone Wrong" features the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. It was written by Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith; produced by Julie Lockhart Lara Breay; directed by Sarah Smith and Jean-Philippe Vine and co-directed by Octavio Rodriguez. Elisabeth Murdoch, Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham are credited as executive producers.