'Rosaline' is a new take on the classic 'Romeo and Juliet'

Kaitlyn Dever plays Rosaline, Romeo's ex who tries to break up Romeo and Juliet

'Rosaline' is a new twist on the classic 'Romeo and Juliet,' told by Juliet's cousin, who's also Romeo's ex!

LOS ANGELES -- The tale of "Romeo and Juliet" is turned on its head in 20th Century Studios' "Rosaline."

Rosaline, played by Kaitlyn Dever, is Romeo's feisty ex, who never wanted to let go of Romeo, but circumstances kept them apart and put him in the path of Juliet, who happens to be Rosaline's cousin. Rosaline tries to break them up and comedy and romance ensue.

"Every day was a joy. I had a blast bringing this character to life. It's something I really haven't done before, I haven't done a kind of period film before," Dever told On The Red Carpet.

She also said the mix of classic and modern storytelling all wrapped up in a rom-com was intriguing to her.

"We're using modernized dialogue which was really an exciting prospect. The dialogue feels so comfortable and it's really funny," Dever said. "I was smiling the whole time making it. I had such a good time making this movie."

"Rosaline" is streaming on Hulu now.

