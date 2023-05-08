WATCH LIVE

Man dead, woman injured in Sampson County shooting

Monday, May 8, 2023 9:18PM
ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Roseboro left one person dead and one person injured during the weekend.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that deputies responded Saturday about 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Bud Spell Lane.

The sheriff's office said Marquese Moore, 23, of Garland, died at the scene. A woman was also found shot. She had what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The sheriff's office said the case remains a "very fluid and active investigation."

No other details were immediately released.

