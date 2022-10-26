Roxboro woman facing murder charge in death of 40-year-old man

Crystal McClain, 47, is now facing charges in relation to the shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon on Pointer Street.

ROXBORO, N.C. -- Roxboro police announced an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.

When police arrived, Tyrone Reed was dead at the scene.

McClain is charged with murder and is being held at the Person County Jail under no bond.

Police say the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

Chief David Hess said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.

In a statement about the shooting Chief Hess said, "Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community. Too many families continue to deal with unnecessary trauma at the hands of violence that must cease. Our community needs healing."