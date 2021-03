EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to make an economic development announcement in Holly Springs on Thursday.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to make an economic development announcement in Holly Springs on Thursday.Cooper is scheduled to speak at 1:15 p.m., and his announcement will be streamed in the above video player.It's unclear at this time what the topic of Cooper's announcement will be.Earlier in the day, Cooper was part of an announcement that Google Cloud would make Durham one of its top 5 engineering hubs.That decision will reportedly result in 1,000 more jobs in Durham in the near future.