Sports

UNC students, fans caught by surprise over Roy Williams' retirement

By
EMBED <>More Videos

No April Fool's joke: Fans shocked by Roy retirement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is shock -- and sadness -- for many people in the heart of Tar Heel country as students, alum and Carolina fans are reeling from the bombshell of basketball coach Roy Williams' retirement announcement.

"I'm very surprised, I love Roy. UNC has been so good for so long," said Luke Metzler, an incoming UNC student. "I have been a huge fan ever since I was born."

Another incoming student, Will Robinson, said: "He really will be missed. I don't know what we're going to do without him, He always really pushed the program on."

"He's the third-winningest coach, really would have loved to seen him take that further and see where that would have gone," UNC fan Matt Pate said.

RELATED: 'He's on my Mt. Rushmore of coaches:' NCCU's Moton reacts to Williams retirement

Sport apparel shops along Franklin Street saw sales rise in the wake of Thursday's announcement.

Pate, who works at the Shrunken Head Boutique, said online orders for the Lessons from Roy children's book are shooting up and a poster featuring former UNC coach Dean Smith alongside Williams is also a popular pick.

EMBED More News Videos

Roy Williams calls it a career after 33 years as a head coach (1 of 7)

UNC's Roy Williams calls it a career after 33 years as a head coach and three national championships. Mark Armstrong reports.



"Actually we've seen online sales increase, and we've seen more foot traffic come through the door, so it's been busier than a normal Thursday would be," Pate said.

Students said they feel it's the end of an era. Williams has been at the helm of the basketball team since they were born.

"I just feel like the environment's going to be different here, at least the basketball program," UNC student Zani Konstandt said. "For a while, it's going to take a long time to build back that culture that he has here,"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hilluncunc tar heels
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No longer feel I am the right man for the job': UNC coach Williams retires
Arrest made in Lumberton road rage shooting that killed mom of 6
NCCU's LeVelle Moton on Roy Williams: 'He was a trailblazer'
LATEST: Summer learning bill passes House, Senate
State parks reopen with pandemic rules in place
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls their struggles with addiction
Show More
Experts react to body cam footage of George Floyd arrest
Publix to open new store in Durham
Rider ejected from roller coaster in Gatlinburg
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Trooper goes viral for gifting boy Steph Curry sneakers
More TOP STORIES News