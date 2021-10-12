abc11 troubleshooter

1.7 million vehicles in North Carolina have an unfixed safety recall; does yours?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1.7M vehicles driving in NC have an unfixed safety recall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Do you have an open recall on your car that is a potential safety issue? According to the National Safety Council, right now there are over 53 million cars on the road with safety recalls that need to be repaired.

Carfax says 1.7 million of those vehicles are in NC with unfixed recalls and a third of those are in the Raleigh/Durham area. These recalls could include potentially dangerous problems.

"Unfixed recalled cars can cause serious injuries or even death if they remain unfixed, so a longer a recalled car goes unfixed, the greater the chance of that recalled part potentially failing," Carfax's Chris Casso said.

WATCH: He thought he found a Jeep in 'perfect shape.' But it had 100,000 more miles on it than advertised.
EMBED More News Videos

Nationwide, CARFAX estimates more than 1.8 million vehicles on the road have had their odometer rolled back.



You can easily check for free to see if your car has an open recall. Either on Carfax's website or their app Car Care.

If you put in your VIN or license plate, it will tell you if there is an open recall and even alert you on new recalls. If your car does have an open recall, contact the dealership right away and you can get it repaired for free.

WATCH: Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
EMBED More News Videos

When there's a recall on your vehicle, it's important to get it fixed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficncabc11 troubleshooterauto recallcarautomotive
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Strangers show up to occupied Durham home mistakenly listed for rent
After year-long fight, Troubleshooter helps woman get car title
Scam voicemail promises big savings on AT&T, DirecTV
Travelers face long delays to get canceled flights refunded
TOP STORIES
Durham to consider $0.10 per plastic bag fee
NC State Fair rides begin inspection process
Orange Co. school board takes action after Proud Boys rally at campus
Woman found shot dead in Fayetteville home; police investigating
'We are not filth:' LGBTQ leaders rally at Lt. Gov. Robinson's office
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Show More
Wake County issues health guidance for NC State Fair vendors
UNC students, faculty say psychological center needs improvements
Victim in Johnson's Drive-In crash ID'd as New Life Church pastor
Wake County leaders discuss potential nondiscrimination ordinance
Car breakdown strands UNC patient with extremely rare condition
More TOP STORIES News