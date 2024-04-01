St. Augustine's financial leadership in limbo as the university moves to virtual learning

A source told ABC11 that the Chief Financial Officer with Saint Augustine's University is no longer with the university.

A source told ABC11 that the Chief Financial Officer with Saint Augustine's University is no longer with the university.

A source told ABC11 that the Chief Financial Officer with Saint Augustine's University is no longer with the university.

A source told ABC11 that the Chief Financial Officer with Saint Augustine's University is no longer with the university.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A source told ABC11 that the Chief Financial Officer with Saint Augustine's University is no longer with the university; a quick search of the HBCU's website revealed that her biography had been removed.

Dr. Lynda Batiste was hired in January of this year as the university announced her appointment as "a strategic step toward financial stability and accreditation excellence." According to the news release, Batiste said she was "truly honored to join SAU in this critical role and that she is dedicated to leveraging her expertise to propel the institution past financial and accreditation challenges."

Batiste arrived at the university as a highly decorated faculty member having worked in finance at other HBCU's including Le Moyne College, Alabama A &M and Southern University.

Monday marked the first day of virtual learning for the institution. Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess told ABC11 exclusively that between 120-160 students remained on campus and would stay there through the end of the semester.

SEE ALSO | Saint Augustine's to consider other accreditation agencies after appeal denied

A work-study student who wanted to remain anonymous said they were two paychecks behind.

"For some students we are making provisions for those having trouble getting home," he said. "They may live in California or New York. So we're giving some grace to them. Then, we have a number of students who have jobs so we want to make sure we don't displace them as they try to earn a living."

According to Burgess, local churches are coming together to feed those students. That's because the university no longer offers campus dining.

"They have said if its gift cards you need, if its hot food, we are going to make sure that between two to three meals a day for your students will be taken care of."

On Monday, students could be seen moving out of the dorms toting luggage to their cars.

The HBCU has not confirmed any details around its commencement plans, details around the forensic audit or the status of its chief financial officer, but it announced on social media over the weekend what its calling "The Bird's Eye View," a weekly show highlighting a full scope of the institution. The first guest is Burgess and its slated for air this Wednesday.

There are now questions around how the university will move through the arbitration process without a financial officer.