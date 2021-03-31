Salisbury officer resigns after video surfaces K-9 mistreatment

SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police officer has resigned after a video surfaced earlier in March of a K-9 being slammed inside a vehicle by an officer, ABC affiliate WSOC reported.
The Salisbury Police Department said the K-9 handler acted inappropriately when disciplining the dog.
The video at the center of the investigation shows Salisbury police officer James Hampton placing a collar on 4-year-old K-9 Zuul, then lifting it off the ground by its collar. After struggling to get the dog inside the vehicle, the officer then strikes the animal.
After the video surfaced, the Salisbury Police Department went under investigation by the US ISS Agency, according to a news release.
"The Police Department's review determined that Officer Hampton had acted in a manner entirely inconsistent with his K-9 training and had violated Police Department policy," the Salisbury Police Department said in a statement.
Hampton was recommended to be terminated from his position but instead resigned, effective immediately. "While we understand the calls for the officer's immediate termination, city employees are afforded due process which ensures fairness for everyone involved and which can take time."
