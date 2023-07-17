Woman killed in head-on crash in Sampson County

CLINTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed and two others injured in a serious crash in Sampson County.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Basstwon Road. When first responders arrived, they found a passenger car and an SUV that had hit each other head-on.

According to Trooper at the scene, a woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was treated by EMS, and a passenger inside the SUV was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Basstown Road from Grady Road to Browns Church Road was closed during the investigation.

