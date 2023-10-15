Clinton man dies in Sampson County motorcycle crash

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clinton man was killed Saturday in a motorcycle crash, the State Highway Patrol said.

It happened just after 4:15 p.m. on SR1222 (Beulah Road) about 3.5 miles south of Clinton.

Troopers said a motorcycle operated by Ricky Terrell Murphy, 53, of Boykin Road, was traveling north on SR1222 and ran off the road to the right. It appears Murphy lost control on the shoulder and the bike overturned.

It came to rest in the ditch and Murphy was ejected off the bike. Troopers said he died at the scene from his injuries.