Massive fire breaks out at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf | VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- An enormous fire broke out at a San Francisco warehouse on Pier 45 at the city's iconic Fisherman's Wharf Saturday morning.

Firefighters told our sister station KGO-TV that additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship were threatened. The ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.

Firefighters say the warehouse is a "total loss," though a fire boat was able to save the O'Brien ship, fire officials said just before 6:30 a.m. local time.

It's unclear what ignited the flames. Crews say no one has been hurt.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.



