2 killed in house fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died in a fire at a Raleigh home Tuesday morning.The fire started around 2 a.m. on Sanderford Road.Firefighters arrived at the scene and pulled a man from the house. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.While fighting the fire and searching through the home, firefighters found a woman but it was too late to save her.Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.