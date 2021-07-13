2 killed in house fire in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people died in a fire at a Raleigh home Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Sanderford Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and pulled a man from the house. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

While fighting the fire and searching through the home, firefighters found a woman but it was too late to save her.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
