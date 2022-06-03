Sanderson High School placed on lockdown due to nearby shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting near a Wake County high school prompted a precautionary lockdown Friday morning.According to a witness, the shooting happened at Optimist Park Community Center adjacent to Sanderson High School. Chopper 11 flew over the scene and saw police activity at the park and at the school.Wake County Public School System confirmed the school was placed on lockdown prior to 11 a.m. due to police activity in the area. The lockdown was lifted shortly before noon.Raleigh Police Department confirmed the shooting happened. Officers said one person was shot in the leg and had non-life-threatening injuries.Police will keep an increased presence at Sanderson High School throughout the day, but there is no known threat or danger to any students or staff at the school.