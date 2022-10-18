Sanford police make arrest in Greenland Drive homicide

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police said Monday that they have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened Oct. 12.

DaCarlos Thermaine Johnson, 44, of Scott Avenue in Sanford, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marlin Jermaine Baldwin.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Greenland Drive. Officers found Baldwin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson appeared before a Lee County Magistrate and was given no bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Lee County District Court.