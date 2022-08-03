5th ranked women's basketball recruit for 2024 plays high school ball in Sanford

Sarah Strong, the daughter of former WNBA player Allison Feaster and NC State basketball alum Danny Strong, is out to make a name for herself.

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the daughter of two former pro basketball players, it's in Sarah Strong's bloodline to shine.

The rising junior was recently selected to Team USA's U18 Women's National 3 on 3 team, which will compete in the World Cup in Hungary later in August.

Sarah's mom, Allison Feaster, was the fifth overall pick of the 1998 WNBA Draft. She played for a decade with the Charlotte Sting, Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever. Feaster also spent some time overseas and says internationally is where she saw her daughter grow enamored with the game.

"Enjoying the culture there and loving the game there, you know a different style of play," Feaster said.

Sarah's dad, Danny Strong, is a former NC State men's basketball player, he also spent time overseas as a professional and now serves as Sarah's coach. He says he's just been appreciative to see his child thrive doing something she loves.

"It's an honor and a blessing to be able to represent your country," he said. "I know that it's something she was destined for."

Strong, a rising junior at Grace Academy in Sanford has climbed to the #5 overall player on ESPN's class of 2024 basketball rankings. She says when big time college coaches come to see her play--she strives to be unfazed.

"I don't even think of it as all that, I just play," she said.

Strong says her commitment to working on her craft is why she remains the same whether there's one coach watching, or 50.

"Continue to work. It doesn't matter the rankings stuff, it doesn't matter who's coming to watch, make sure you're giving yourself 100%."