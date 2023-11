Durham DA Satana Deberry will challenge Rep. Jeff Jackson in the March Democratic primary for the state's attorney general job.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 learned early Friday afternoon that Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry is running for North Carolina attorney general.

That means Deberry will challenge Rep. Jeff Jackson in the March Democratic primary.

Deberry was elected as Durham's district attorney in 2018 and was reelected last year.

