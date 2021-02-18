Education

Bay Area school district members' hot mic comments about parents prompt backlash

By Amy Hollyfield
OAKLEY, Calif. -- Some members of a school board in Northern California were caught making controversial comments about parents during a portion of an online meeting they thought was private but wasn't.

In the video, board member Kim Beede uses expletives in talking about parents. The board also talks about making parents call in and record their public comments rather than making them appear live in a meeting and the recording would cut them off at exactly three minutes.

Board member Lisa Brizendine said in the video that the public forgets that there are real people on the other side of the letters.

"They don't know what goes on behind the scenes," said Brizendine. "It's really unfortunate they want to pick on us. They want their babysitters back."

Parents are upset and there is an online petition calling for the board to resign or be recalled. One parent said in the comments of the recall petition: "My kids deserve better than this violent and uncaring bunch of bullies."

FULL VIDEO: Oakley school board caught making controversial comments about parents
EMBED More News Videos

Some Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Education members were caught on video making inappropriate remarks about parents.


KGO-TV has reached out to district officials for comment and has not heard back yet.
