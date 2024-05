8 students injured in school bus accident in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a school bus accident Monday morning in Johnston County.

It happened on Stevens Chapel Road in Smithfield.

Eight students were injured and taken to a hospital.

ABC11 will keep you updated as we learn more.