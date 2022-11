24 students onboard school bus trapped by downed powerlines, tree in Harnett County

School leaders confirm there were 24 students on the bus at the time of the incident.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Harnett County students trip home to a scary turn in Angier.

According to Harnett County Schools some buses were blocked on Chalybeate Springs Road near Jordan Road due to a tree and power lines on the road.

The district sent another bus to assist with getting the students home safely.

No injuries have been reported.